Erik Christian Anderson
Erik Anderson, 77, died in the morning of December 20, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1943 to Edward and Mary (Kortkamp) Anderson in Elyria, OH and moved to Tulsa in 1949.
Erik graduated from Edison High School in 1961 and attended Oklahoma State University. While attending OSU he and Lili Grubb were married in 1966. After working for the Maytag Corporation he and Lili moved back to Tulsa. He began working for Howard Grubb Development Company, building houses and apartment complexes. He continued in the construction and remodeling business until he retired. Erik became involved in Boy Scouts of America, when his son joined Cub Scouts and continued in various capacities for a number of years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in recognition of his contributions.
Erik is survived by his wife, Lili Anderson; his son, Erik, Jr.; and sister, Lyn Anderson.
No services are planned as per his request. Donations may be made in his honor to the Indian Nations Council of Boy Scouts of America, 4295 S. Garnett Rd., Tulsa, OK 74146. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.