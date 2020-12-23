Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Erik Christian Anderson
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Erik Christian Anderson

Erik Anderson, 77, died in the morning of December 20, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1943 to Edward and Mary (Kortkamp) Anderson in Elyria, OH and moved to Tulsa in 1949.

Erik graduated from Edison High School in 1961 and attended Oklahoma State University. While attending OSU he and Lili Grubb were married in 1966. After working for the Maytag Corporation he and Lili moved back to Tulsa. He began working for Howard Grubb Development Company, building houses and apartment complexes. He continued in the construction and remodeling business until he retired. Erik became involved in Boy Scouts of America, when his son joined Cub Scouts and continued in various capacities for a number of years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in recognition of his contributions.

Erik is survived by his wife, Lili Anderson; his son, Erik, Jr.; and sister, Lyn Anderson.

No services are planned as per his request. Donations may be made in his honor to the Indian Nations Council of Boy Scouts of America, 4295 S. Garnett Rd., Tulsa, OK 74146. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We will miss you brother at the powwows. Rest in peace. Carl and Teresa Lantz
Carl Lantz
Friend
December 24, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results