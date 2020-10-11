Ernest C. Hatcher
Ernie Hatcher, age 72, went home to Jesus on September 26, 2020, at his home in Strawberry, AZ. He was born in Tulsa, OK, on April 14, 1948, to Arley A. Hatcher and Frances Pravdik Hatcher. He participated in class plays while attending Will Rogers H.S. and especially enjoyed being on the swim team. During his senior year, his family moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he graduated from West High.He was married in 1968. Ernie's two children, Brent and Jana, came from this marriage. He was proud to receive his private pilot's certificate in 1970. In 1971, Ernie joined the Phoenix Police Department and retired with honor after 20 years. Ernie married his wife, Mary, in 1983. They enjoyed traveling together on their motorcycle and later in the van with their precious dog, Tawni. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Christine Dungan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Grace Aamot Hatcher; sister, Rosalyn Studarus; children, Brent Aaron Hatcher and Jana Lynn Hatcher; grandsons, Zachary Allen Arley-Joseph Moore and Logan Michael Moore. A service is scheduled for Monday, November 30, 2020, at 2:00 pm at: Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, Payson, AZ 85541. Family condolence cards may be sent to Mary Hatcher at: PO Box 748, Pine, AZ 85544.www.messingermortuary.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 11, 2020.