Ernest Eddie Henson
With profound sadness we announce the passing of E. Eddie Henson, on September 6, 2021. Ed cherished his family and friends, was passionate about his work and community, appreciated a good sense of humor, spicy foods, an energetic atmosphere, and time for a good book!
Ed was born in Elk City, Oklahoma, on June 7, 1936 to Ernest E. Henson and Ruth S. (Winburn) Henson, and is survived by his wife of 65-years, Erma F. Henson; daughter, Elizabeth R. (Henson) Pyke, spouse, Edward G. Pyke; son, William E. Henson, spouse, Lisa M. Henson; grandchildren, Sarah M. (Pyke) Austin, Kayden S. Pyke, Nicholas W. Henson, Ryan E. Henson; and sister, Barbara A. (Henson) Mayes. Ed stood as a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Erma; a caring and nurturing father to his children and grandchildren, and mentor and loyal friend to all those lives he touched.
Ed was a graduate of Texas Tech University in 1959 with BS in Mechanical Engineering. He then served in the Air Force from 1959-1962, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. Following his time in the Air Force, he completed a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University in 1963. After graduation from Harvard, Ed enjoyed an illustrious career within the commercial real estate industry, serving as Vice President of Real Estate for Helmerich & Payne Incorporated, Tulsa, Oklahoma 1963- 1972, President of Wilco Properties Limited, Tulsa, Oklahoma 1972-1975, President of Williams Realty from 1975 to 1987. Following his time with the Williams Companies, he became CEO of Henson-Williams Realty Inc., 1988-2008.
Some of his greatest projects included the Williams Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma (The Bank of Oklahoma Tower, Forum Shopping Center, Westin Hotel, and Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Williams Tower 1 and Tower 2 and renovation of the Tulsa Union Train Depot. Later developments included The Tabor Center in Denver, CO, The Independence Center in Charlotte, NC, and The RiverCenter on the San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, TX. Ed served as a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management, International Council of Shopping Centers, Urban Land Institute (Trustee, Executive Committee, Research Committee Chairman).
Ed departs with a compelling legacy including a keen desire for learning and knowledge, a healthy sense of curiosity, a deep-rooted tradition of family values, history of personal and professional achievement, and an extensive inventory of T- shirts with invaluable catchphrases to live by! His favorite quote, recited often amongst family:
"Growing Old Ain't for Sissies"
The Henson family will be holding a service in Ed's honor this Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Midway United Methodist Church beginning at 10:30 AM, (5025 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta GA).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to the Alzheimer's Association
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 10, 2021.