Ethel M. Hubbard
Ethel M. Hubbard, 90, of Tulsa slipped from earth to heaven on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Ethel sold real estate in Tulsa until retiring at the age of 86. She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she attended for more than 50 years. She is survived by her children, Glen Combs and wife, Debbie of Monroe, LA, Kay Biggs and husband, Myron of Monroe, GA, Suena Olson and husband, Jeff of Tulsa, Vivian Kouplen of Tulsa; grandchildren, Ben Coleman and wife, Lisa of Rochelle, IL, Joel Biggs and wife, Elizabeth of Social Circle, GA, Todd Biggs and wife, Kip of Bethlehem, GA, Chris Horn and wife, Bobbi of Livingston, MT, Tina Russell and husband, Todd of Tulsa and Kate Kouplen of Tulsa; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends may visit at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 12pm-8pm. Services scheduled for 2pm, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Please join in celebration of her life either in person or by livestream at AsburyTulsa.org
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to: Tulsa Botanic Garden, PO Box 707, Tulsa, OK 74101. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.