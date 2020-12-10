Menu
Ethel M. Hubbard
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Ethel M. Hubbard

Ethel M. Hubbard, 90, of Tulsa slipped from earth to heaven on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Ethel sold real estate in Tulsa until retiring at the age of 86. She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she attended for more than 50 years. She is survived by her children, Glen Combs and wife, Debbie of Monroe, LA, Kay Biggs and husband, Myron of Monroe, GA, Suena Olson and husband, Jeff of Tulsa, Vivian Kouplen of Tulsa; grandchildren, Ben Coleman and wife, Lisa of Rochelle, IL, Joel Biggs and wife, Elizabeth of Social Circle, GA, Todd Biggs and wife, Kip of Bethlehem, GA, Chris Horn and wife, Bobbi of Livingston, MT, Tina Russell and husband, Todd of Tulsa and Kate Kouplen of Tulsa; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends may visit at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 12pm-8pm. Services scheduled for 2pm, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Please join in celebration of her life either in person or by livestream at AsburyTulsa.org. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to: Tulsa Botanic Garden, PO Box 707, Tulsa, OK 74101. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A true servant of the Lord, such a kind heart. Due to COVID we did not get to spend quality time in 2020 like we did in 2019. We´ll always cherish those great memories! Thx to Vivian & Glen for fostering the friendship Mom & I had w Ethel. Bless you both!
Karen & Marilynn Smith
December 13, 2020
I met Ethel in 1972 and I was always amazed at her energy and her care for others. She was such a giving person.
Glenda Currieo
December 11, 2020
Ethel sold me my house she was a wonderful person
millie s winningham
December 11, 2020
Ethel, Steve and myself go back many years. I bowled with Ethel in the Asbury Bowling League. So much fun! She was our realtor on 2 of our homes. Ethel had so much energy and a fun person to know. When I think about Ethel, I just smile. She was one great and electric woman!
Steve and Phyllis Worthley
December 10, 2020
