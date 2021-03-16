Eugene P. de Verges
Eugene P. de Verges, a retired lawyer, died on March 14, 2021. Mr. de Verges was born January 26, 1953 in New Orleans, LA, the son of G. Leonard and Hilda Cox de Verges. He was a 1971 graduate of Cascia Hall Preparatory School. He graduated with Honors from Oklahoma State University (B.A. History) in 1975 and The University of Texas at Austin Law School (J.D. 1980). He was an avid tennis player for many years belonging to the Tulsa Tennis Club and Shadow Mountain Racquet Club. He was an adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America, receiving many awards including the Silver Beaver.
Eugene was predeceased by his father, G. Leonard de Verges and sister, Ann Winters. He is survived by his wife, Mardi (Ford) de Verges; and four children, Christopher J. de Verges (Emily), Sarah E. de Verges (John Fraley), Philip E. de Verges (Sarah), and Eugene F. de Verges; and granddaughter, Eleanor de Verges. His surviving siblings are George L. de Verges of Dallas, Louise Anderl, Stephanie de Verges, Gregory P. de Verges, and Guy A. de Verges.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cascia Hall or the charity of their choice
. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Mary on March 17, 2021 at 2 PM.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 16, 2021.