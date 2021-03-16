I knew Gene as a fellow scouter in Troops 222 and 2222. Gene was an amazing, inspirational and patient scout leader. His involvement in scouts is huge. For many years he was the Summer Camp Scoutmaster donating a week of his time every year to be a mentor to many many scouts over the years. One of the things that I remember most about Gene during summer camp was his requirement for his special coffees which all were invited to partake. I also remember his summer camp morning talks before breakfast and uniform inspection to make sure all was in order. Gene also required that each scout attend at least one of the morning chapel services provided by Camp Hale and many of the scouts would ultimately attend all of them. Gene was also known for his many Fall Philmont treks. I was privileged to attend one of them and enjoyed my road trip and hiking with Gene during that trek. Gene’s knowledge of history was vast. During the road trips he would talk about moments in history that captivated all. I enjoyed setting in on Gene’s merit badge classes as well, his ability to keep the scouts engaged was truly inspirational. Gene was an amazing person and I feel so fortunate that I was able to know him and he will be sincerely missed. My thoughts go out to all his family. Gene will live on in our reflections, conversations and memories.



Jack Bradford Ward



Jack Bradford Ward Friend March 17, 2021