Eugene De Verges
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Eugene P. de Verges

Eugene P. de Verges, a retired lawyer, died on March 14, 2021. Mr. de Verges was born January 26, 1953 in New Orleans, LA, the son of G. Leonard and Hilda Cox de Verges. He was a 1971 graduate of Cascia Hall Preparatory School. He graduated with Honors from Oklahoma State University (B.A. History) in 1975 and The University of Texas at Austin Law School (J.D. 1980). He was an avid tennis player for many years belonging to the Tulsa Tennis Club and Shadow Mountain Racquet Club. He was an adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America, receiving many awards including the Silver Beaver.

Eugene was predeceased by his father, G. Leonard de Verges and sister, Ann Winters. He is survived by his wife, Mardi (Ford) de Verges; and four children, Christopher J. de Verges (Emily), Sarah E. de Verges (John Fraley), Philip E. de Verges (Sarah), and Eugene F. de Verges; and granddaughter, Eleanor de Verges. His surviving siblings are George L. de Verges of Dallas, Louise Anderl, Stephanie de Verges, Gregory P. de Verges, and Guy A. de Verges.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cascia Hall or the charity of their choice. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Mary on March 17, 2021 at 2 PM.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
I knew Gene through Boy Scouts and found him to be one of the most entertaining people I have ever known. Gene was very cerebral and was well versed on many topics. His outdoor skills were top of the line and he made camping and hiking trips a lot of fun and they were always educational for all involved. Gene was a positive influence in many kids lives and he helping a lot of kids over time in every facet of the Scouting program. Gene would also attend my family's Fat Tuesday parties annually and Mardi came to several as well. Young Gene made one that I can remember and I think he might have just turned 21 that year. Gene would usually bring Bread pudding that he made and if he was short on time he brought homemade Pralines. He always showed up sharply dressed and was the life of the party. Michelle and I were very sad to hear of Gene's passing. He was such an inspiration to all around him and everyone loved his kind spirit. He was thoughtful and was always one to pitch in whatever the task. He was a friend to all. Laissez les bons temps rouler my friend. I will think of you every year at our Fat Tuesday Party and all the days in between.
Dennis
March 18, 2021
I knew Gene at OSU and was impressed by his intelligence and how much he enjoyed his studies. He was a true gentleman and wish his family love, peace and comfort during this time. May you celebrate with fond memories of a well-lived life. Sincerely, Phyllis Ogilvie
Phyllis Tschappat Ogilvie
March 18, 2021
I knew Gene as a fellow scouter in Troops 222 and 2222. Gene was an amazing, inspirational and patient scout leader. His involvement in scouts is huge. For many years he was the Summer Camp Scoutmaster donating a week of his time every year to be a mentor to many many scouts over the years. One of the things that I remember most about Gene during summer camp was his requirement for his special coffees which all were invited to partake. I also remember his summer camp morning talks before breakfast and uniform inspection to make sure all was in order. Gene also required that each scout attend at least one of the morning chapel services provided by Camp Hale and many of the scouts would ultimately attend all of them. Gene was also known for his many Fall Philmont treks. I was privileged to attend one of them and enjoyed my road trip and hiking with Gene during that trek. Gene’s knowledge of history was vast. During the road trips he would talk about moments in history that captivated all. I enjoyed setting in on Gene’s merit badge classes as well, his ability to keep the scouts engaged was truly inspirational. Gene was an amazing person and I feel so fortunate that I was able to know him and he will be sincerely missed. My thoughts go out to all his family. Gene will live on in our reflections, conversations and memories.

Jack Bradford Ward
Jack Bradford Ward
Friend
March 17, 2021
Our family knew Gene through Boy Scouts. All his trips to Camp Hale, all his patience with those rowdy boys, all the Eagle paperwork he helped with - what a great man. We will hold him forever in our hearts. Prayers for his family. So sorry for your loss.
Jane (Robb) Mullenax
Friend
March 16, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear of Gene's passing. The deVerges family have been friends since the early school days at Monte Casino and Cascia.
Gene tried to make me a proficient tennis player...Although that didn't turn out as well as I hoped, I have many great memories of Gene's quick wit and philosophical banter. Gene knew most of the members of my extended family, and when my grandfather passed away he sent me the most heartfelt, handwritten note that I have kept to this day. My deepest sympathy to Mardi and the entire deVerges family.
Claire McNearney Trinidad
Friend
March 16, 2021
To Gene's family: Mary and I are so sorry for your loss. As Gene's classmate at Cascia and a teammate on the Cascia tennis team, I shared many common memories with Gene. While many years and many miles have separated us since high school, I am aware of Gene's big heart as he cared so much for his special needs grandchild.....demonstrates his priorities! Peace, Mary & Brian Wheeler (Class of '71)
Brian J. Wheeler
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry, Mardi, to learn of your loss. I remember Gene and my interactions with him in our tennis days well - seems like yesterday..! Morey
Morey Villareal
March 16, 2021
Deepest remorse, a lifelong friend going to be missed! Well done from this Eagle Scout and classmate at Cascia!
Neil moynihan
March 16, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Eugene was in my class at Marquette and he was always kind, respectful, and a very good student. May he Rest In Peace.
Kitty Otterstrom
March 16, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of Gene's passing...way to young. Gene handled a couple of legal matters for me, ultimately to my favor. However, when we played tennis - favor was not mine to be had. Gene was an honorable and good man. My condolences to the entire family.
Bill Hanks
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results