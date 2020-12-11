Eula Jennie Harper Martin
Eula Jennie Harper Martin, 96, passed away December 8, 2020. She was born June 8, 1924 in Burlington, Iowa, to Charles Burt "Toby" Harper and Starley Elizabeth Elkins Harper. Eula grew up traveling from state to state and town to town with her parents who were officers in the Salvation Army and her older sister, Blanche Ella Wolfe. Eventually her family settled in Tulsa where she attended Eugene Field Elementary and Daniel Webster High School, meeting many who became treasured lifelong friends. Eula married Marvin A. Martin, her high school sweetheart, on February 23, 1942 and graduated from Webster High that same year. Shortly after she launched into her first career as an Executive Secretary. In June of 1971 she earned her BA in Business Administration at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and thus began her second career as a high school teacher in Little Rock, Arkansas; Checotah and Tulsa, Oklahoma. She retired in the 1990's and took up many creative hobbies like piano, guitar, painting and needle work. She also leaves behind a legacy of fabulous pies and a killer BBQ sauce!
Eula was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Joy Belle Smith Harper; her sister; and her husband of 70 years, Marvin. She is survived by her son, Doug Martin and his wife, Kathy of Stigler, Oklahoma; her daughter, Toby Boothe and husband, Rick of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 3 grandsons, Todd Martin and wife, Tami of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, Chad Martin of Frisco, Texas; and Blake Martin and wife, Jenni of Stigler, Oklahoma; 3 granddaughters, Ashley Minnich, Brooke Henderson and husband, Danny and Chelsea Hicks and husband, Adam, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 18 great-grandchildren, Charles, Ellie, Emma, Cade, Campbell and Maggie Martin, Michael, Ashton, Xavier and Jolie Minnich, Ethnie, JohnPaul, Chaezell, Francesca and Blaise Henderson and Violet, Amelia and Charles Hicks; sisters-in-law, Wilma Law and Juanita McDonald; and nieces and nephews of the Harper and Martin family.
Eula's last year was spent in the care of "The Heaven House" in Oklahoma City where she received not just wonderful care, but much love. Most recently she was provided care and compassion from Crossroads Hospice.
Visitation will be held at Mallory Chapel in Stigler from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, December 11. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:00 am at Moore's Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel in Tulsa. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler. Pallbearers: Todd Martin, Chad Martin, Ashley Minnich, Brooke Henderson, Blake Martin, Chelsea Hicks.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 11, 2020.