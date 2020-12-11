Dear Martin Family, I am sending you my deepest sympathies for Eula. I met her when I was just a little girl as my mother and she were good friends for years. My mom attended Webster and seems that Marvin and Eula were good friends of my mom and dad. I've often wondered about what happened to them over the years. My mother was Nellie Jo Armstrong Chambers and was born in 1923 and my dad was Jack Richard (Dick) Chambers born in 1921. Eula has had a rich and wonderful life and I'm so thrilled to see a life that touched so many. Just letting your family know that her passing reflects a time remembered by a young girl when I was about 6 years old. I am now 78. God Bless your entire family.

Linda Chambers Bradshaw December 12, 2020