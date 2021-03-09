Menu
Eva M. Hagerdon
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
Eva M. Hagerdon

Eva Marie Hagerdon, 77, passed away March 3, 2021 at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer. Eva was the fifth child and only daughter born to Clara (Beatrice Mertens) and James Eldon Hagerdon on September 21, 1943 in Ponca City, OK. Eva graduated Tulsa Will Rogers High School in 1961 and attended Oklahoma State University. She worked much of her life as an accountant for Occidental Petroleum, retiring from OXY in 2009.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James Kenneth Hagerdon, Vernon Joseph Hagerdon, Eldon Edward Hagerdon; and her daughter, Gwen Lizabeth Potter. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Donald Hagerdon (Tulsa); daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Shawn Crawford (Tulsa); grandsons, Frazier Crawford (Tulsa) and Xavier Crawford (Chicago); and companion, Aron Matlock (Muskogee).

Being an accomplished and avid quilter, Eva forged strong friendships with others who enjoyed the community and artistry of quilting. While in Houston, she was a member of the Greater Houston Quilt Guild and Ladies of the Night Stitch Group. In Tulsa, she participated in Green Country Quilt Guild and Memorial Drive UMC Piecemaker Quilters.

She returned to an earlier passion, square dancing, late in her life with her companion, Aron Matlock. Eva and Aron danced with Belles & Beaus, Spec-Taculars, Rushing Stars and Lake Keystone Squares.

Miller Hospice provided Eva's end of life care. Cremation Society of Oklahoma provided her final transition. No memorial events are currently scheduled. In honor of Eva's life, donations can be made to the Gwen Potter Fund c/o Bartlesville Community Foundation, 208 E. 4th St., Bartlesville, OK 74003 or online at BarlesvilleCF.org

Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 9, 2021.
So sad to learn of Eva´s passing. I met Eva through my mother, Beverly Smith. They quilted together. When I drove up to see family in Tulsa, Eva and I would have a meal together or just sit and visit. Eva often told me it was nice to make a new friend late in her life. I will miss her spunky personality and straightforward approach. Rest In Peace, dear Friend.
Cindy Scott, Richardson TX
March 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to her family. I knew Eva through our Thursday stitch group at the library. She had such a zest for life and enjoyed our quilting times together. I enjoyed her company and will miss her dearly. God rest her soul.
Sandra Kazandjian
March 9, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Eva´s passing, and offer my sympathy to all of her loved ones. Eva was a classmate at Will Rogers. Later in life we connected over love of quilting through blogging and Facebook, while she was living in Houston and I was in St. Louis. May her spirit inspire a love of beauty and may all of those who grieve her passing, including me, be comforted. I am truly sorry for your loss.
Judi Burch Linville
March 9, 2021
