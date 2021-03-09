I am saddened to learn of Eva´s passing, and offer my sympathy to all of her loved ones. Eva was a classmate at Will Rogers. Later in life we connected over love of quilting through blogging and Facebook, while she was living in Houston and I was in St. Louis. May her spirit inspire a love of beauty and may all of those who grieve her passing, including me, be comforted. I am truly sorry for your loss.

Judi Burch Linville March 9, 2021