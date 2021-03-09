Eva M. Hagerdon
Eva Marie Hagerdon, 77, passed away March 3, 2021 at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer. Eva was the fifth child and only daughter born to Clara (Beatrice Mertens) and James Eldon Hagerdon on September 21, 1943 in Ponca City, OK. Eva graduated Tulsa Will Rogers High School in 1961 and attended Oklahoma State University. She worked much of her life as an accountant for Occidental Petroleum, retiring from OXY in 2009.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James Kenneth Hagerdon, Vernon Joseph Hagerdon, Eldon Edward Hagerdon; and her daughter, Gwen Lizabeth Potter. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Donald Hagerdon (Tulsa); daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Shawn Crawford (Tulsa); grandsons, Frazier Crawford (Tulsa) and Xavier Crawford (Chicago); and companion, Aron Matlock (Muskogee).
Being an accomplished and avid quilter, Eva forged strong friendships with others who enjoyed the community and artistry of quilting. While in Houston, she was a member of the Greater Houston Quilt Guild and Ladies of the Night Stitch Group. In Tulsa, she participated in Green Country Quilt Guild and Memorial Drive UMC Piecemaker Quilters.
She returned to an earlier passion, square dancing, late in her life with her companion, Aron Matlock. Eva and Aron danced with Belles & Beaus, Spec-Taculars, Rushing Stars and Lake Keystone Squares.
Miller Hospice provided Eva's end of life care. Cremation Society of Oklahoma provided her final transition. No memorial events are currently scheduled. In honor of Eva's life, donations can be made to the Gwen Potter Fund c/o Bartlesville Community Foundation, 208 E. 4th St., Bartlesville, OK 74003 or online at BarlesvilleCF.org https://www.tulsacremation.com/
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 9, 2021.