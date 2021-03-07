Fanchion (Fran) A. Hudson



98, of Jay, OK. Former Terra Miranda restaurant operator, seamstress and Master Gardener. A record keeper of weather observations, lover of nature and dearly loved by her family and many friends. A strong work ethic was her passport to a long and fulfilling life. Fran was a large influence on many young ladies who came by her way and she taught them the value of hard work and the love of the Lord. Member of the First Baptist Church of Jay, OK. She passed away February 28, 2021 very peacefully at her home with family. Private family services.



Lawson's Funeral Homes, Jay, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.