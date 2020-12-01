Florence Hubbard EhrenmanFlorence Hubbard Ehrenman, 104, teacher and homemaker, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born March 25, 1916 to Harry and Florence Hubbard. Florence was the secretary at Lee Elementary for 15 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Stephen Ehrenman; sisters, Lucille (Montie) Johnson and Harriette (Robert) Glazier. She is survived by her daughter, Annette (Bob) Verel; nephews, Greg Glazier, Jeff (Pat) Glazier; niece, Susan Johnson (Bill Wells); great nephew, Justin (Casey) Glazier; and great great niece, Lydia Glazier.Viewing 10a-8p and visitation 6p-8p on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Service 1:30pm, Thursday, all at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Condolences may be left online at