Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd Plummer
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Floyd Plummer

Floyd E. Plummer quietly slipped away to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 6, 2020. He had been fighting a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his son, Brian Plummer of Chino Valley, AZ and daughter, Kelly Plummer of Tulsa; brothers, Alvin and Leo Plummer, both of Tulsa; and a host of friends and acquaintances.

Floyd was born in Drumright, OK on 18 December 1932 to Niles and Estella Plummer. Floyd graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1951 and Oklahoma State University in 1955 with a degree in Geology and a commission in the United States Army. Floyd went on to active duty on 17 September 1955 and to flight training in San Marcus, TX. After 4 years of active duty, Floyd returned to Tulsa with his wife Rita and son, Brian. Daughter Kelly soon arrived on 8 March 1961.

On 1 January 1960, Floyd started a new career path in the insurance business and simultaneously kept his association with the U.S. Army as a reserve officer pilot, flying both fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Floyd concluded his U.S. Army association when he retired 27 May 1992 with the rank of Lt. Colonel with 28 years of service. His retirement from the insurance business occurred on 1 January 2020 after 59 years of service.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 11th, in the chapel of Asbury United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Saint Francis Hospice (6600 S. Yale, Suite 350, Tulsa, OK 74136) or the Clarehouse (7617 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133).

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
chapel of Asbury United Methodist Church
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear that Floyd died. He n I dated for a short time in the early 1990s. He was always a gentleman n a great dancer. I´m sure his family will miss him.
Fran Mummery
Friend
June 30, 2021
I worked with Mr. Plummer for many years as his underwriter with Crum & Forster Insurance. I found him to be an honest man who was very knowledgeable and always took care to request the best service for his clients. It was a pleasure to work with him. My condolences to the family.
Debbie Wyatt
February 19, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Floyd's passing. I have known him since the 60's where we worked together at Occidental Life Insurance. Floyd was always so nice and entertaining at our office parties. The world needs more people like Floyd now more than ever.
Glenda Parker
December 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Floyd's passing. I had talked to him a couple of times when he was ill. Blessings to you all. Pat Hailey
Tom and Pat Hailey
December 10, 2020
I'm sad for your loss. Floyd and I became instant friends through Asbury Stephen's Ministry 13 years ago. He was a Stephen's Ministry to the core. Floyd helped me through the loss of my Daddy, Floyd Miller, in 2009. I will miss our talks. He was a kind and caring man and he will leave a void and a great legacy here on earth, but shine bright in heaven. RIP dear friend.
Cathy Breece
December 10, 2020
So sad to hear of Floyd´s passing. He was good friends with my mom, Shelley Bagley, and whenever we were in town (we live in CA) we would have lunch with Floyd. He was such a kind and dear man. I will miss him. RIP
Dannise Parker
December 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Janet O Jackson
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results