Floyd PlummerFloyd E. Plummer quietly slipped away to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 6, 2020. He had been fighting a long battle with cancer.He is survived by his son, Brian Plummer of Chino Valley, AZ and daughter, Kelly Plummer of Tulsa; brothers, Alvin and Leo Plummer, both of Tulsa; and a host of friends and acquaintances.Floyd was born in Drumright, OK on 18 December 1932 to Niles and Estella Plummer. Floyd graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1951 and Oklahoma State University in 1955 with a degree in Geology and a commission in the United States Army. Floyd went on to active duty on 17 September 1955 and to flight training in San Marcus, TX. After 4 years of active duty, Floyd returned to Tulsa with his wife Rita and son, Brian. Daughter Kelly soon arrived on 8 March 1961.On 1 January 1960, Floyd started a new career path in the insurance business and simultaneously kept his association with the U.S. Army as a reserve officer pilot, flying both fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Floyd concluded his U.S. Army association when he retired 27 May 1992 with the rank of Lt. Colonel with 28 years of service. His retirement from the insurance business occurred on 1 January 2020 after 59 years of service.Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 11th, in the chapel of Asbury United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Saint Francis Hospice (6600 S. Yale, Suite 350, Tulsa, OK 74136) or the Clarehouse (7617 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133).