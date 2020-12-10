Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
I´m so sorry to hear that Floyd died. He n I dated for a short time in the early 1990s. He was always a gentleman n a great dancer. I´m sure his family will miss him.
Fran Mummery
Friend
June 30, 2021
I worked with Mr. Plummer for many years as his underwriter with Crum & Forster Insurance. I found him to be an honest man who was very knowledgeable and always took care to request the best service for his clients. It was a pleasure to work with him. My condolences to the family.
Debbie Wyatt
February 19, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Floyd's passing. I have known him since the 60's where we worked together at Occidental Life Insurance. Floyd was always so nice and entertaining at our office parties. The world needs more people like Floyd now more than ever.
Glenda Parker
December 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Floyd's passing. I had talked to him a couple of times when he was ill. Blessings to you all.
Pat Hailey
Tom and Pat Hailey
December 10, 2020
I'm sad for your loss. Floyd and I became instant friends through Asbury Stephen's Ministry 13 years ago. He was a Stephen's Ministry to the core. Floyd helped me through the loss of my Daddy, Floyd Miller, in 2009. I will miss our talks. He was a kind and caring man and he will leave a void and a great legacy here on earth, but shine bright in heaven. RIP dear friend.
Cathy Breece
December 10, 2020
So sad to hear of Floyd´s passing. He was good friends with my mom, Shelley Bagley, and whenever we were in town (we live in CA) we would have lunch with Floyd. He was such a kind and dear man. I will miss him. RIP