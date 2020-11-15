Frances Ellen (Rorex) Watkins



Frances Watkins was born November 13, 1929 in Swifton, Arkansas and passed away on October 4, 2020 joining her husband, Wyatt; grandson, Ryan; brothers, Jerry and Donald; sister, Mary; and parents in Heaven. Frances is survived by her brothers, Charles Rorex and Carroll Rorex; her sisters, Shirley LeBlanc and Janice Lykins; children, David Watkins, Diana Watkins, Sandra Brookhart (husband Brady), Daniel Watkins (wife Stacey); nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many dear friends. Frances was a devoted wife, mother and sister to her family. She lived a full life and enjoyed her time with family and friends. Church was very important to her and she was always faithful with her tithing. Some of her passions were shopping, yardwork, St. Louis cardinals baseball, travelling and spending time with family. She always wanted to help others and will be missed by all of us that knew her. It is a comfort to know that she was a believer and that she will be waiting for us in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at The Assembly (South Campus), 3500 W. New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 74012 at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 15, 2020.