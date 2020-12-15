Dr. Frank Chapman
Dr. Frank Deuel Chapman, 86, of Bristow, Oklahoma passed from this life on December 13, 2020, at his home.
Frank was born on January 26, 1934, in Cleveland, Oklahoma. He was the son of Hugh Moody and Thelma Jean (Deuel) Chapman. Frank grew up and attended school in Cleveland graduating with the Class of 1952. On June 14, 1952, Frank was united in marriage to the love of his life, Gloria Ellen Mahan. Following their marriage Frank and Gloria moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma. Frank furthered his education at Oklahoma A&M College graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry with Summa Cum Laude honors. Following graduation Frank began working as a chemist for Dow Well. During his time with Dow Well Frank submitted his application to Oklahoma University Medical School. He was soon accepted into the college and later graduating from the medical college in 1961. He served his initial internship at Hillcrest Hospital. In 1962, Dr. Frank and Gloria moved to Pinneville, Louisiana, where he served his Family Practice Residency at the Huey P. Long Charity Hospital.
In 1963, Dr. Frank returned to Cleveland where he grew up. Frank partnered with his friend and colleague, Dr. Jack Powell and the two built and established their clinic by the Cleveland Area Hospital. Frank was soon courted by the Bristow Hospital and moved his practice to Bristow in 1964. Frank owned and operated the Dr. Frank Chapman Family Clinic for over 50 years where he and Gloria have continued to live. Frank served his community for many years. He worked practicing medicine making house calls, often bartering, if you had no means for payment or for free, if that was needed. Frank also worked for the Cherokee Nation Indian Health Services and NEO Health Clinic for several years. Dr. Chapman was awarded Physician of the Year and the distinguished 50-year award for practicing medicine.
Fishing and hunting were some of Franks favorite pastimes as well as being a die-hard OU fan. Going and spending weeks fishing in Canada and Alaska were always memorable vacations. Being with his family were what gave Frank great enjoyment especially the times while they were on the lake. Frank was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Bristow. He loved his family, friends and patients very much and would do anything for them. Children always had a special place in his heart. Every Christmas he would buy numerous bicycles and have others find kids that were not as fortunate making sure they had something on that special day.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 67 years, Gloria, of the home; four children, Matthew Chapman of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Ben Chapman of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Frank Chapman II of Burwick, Louisiana, Debbie Chapman-DeJarnett of Collinsville, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Rachel Purdy of Cornelius, North Carolina; three great grandchildren, Seth and Anna Clara Purdy of Cornelius, North Carolina, Liam Chapman of Franklin, Louisiana; and a host of other relatives and friends that will mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, H.M. "Chappy" and Thelma Chapman, Frank was preceded in death by his three siblings, Betty Sears, Billie L. Black, Rusty Chapman; grandson, Frank Chapman III; and a granddaughter, Mindy Ellen Mattox.
Services will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Woodland Cemetery in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Bristow, Oklahoma, at the First United Methodist Church. Family has requested memorial donations be made in honor of Dr. Frank Chapman to a charity of your choice
that will benefit children. Chapman-Black Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Friends and family may visit an online guest book and memorial page for Frank at www.chapman-black.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.