Frank Givan
Francis Jerome "Frank" Givan passed into eternal life August 8, 2021 due to COVID complications in Tulsa, OK. He was 65. Frank was the son of John and Liane Givan who resided In La Junta and ranched in Arlington, CO. Frank attended Catholic schools in La Junta and spent summers on the ranch, yearly participating in the Kids Rodeo. He was also a member of the Koshare Indian Dancers Boy Scout Troup. He graduated in 1974 from the Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City and continued to study at a variety of different colleges focusing on engineering. He attended Otero Junior College, the University of Wyoming, and BYU. He financed his educational pursuits by working as a rough neck in the oil fields and working as a lumber jack in Wyoming. Frank went on to study at a small Bible college in Dallas, TX and later received his Master's in English as a second language from ORU in Tulsa, OK. While based out of Tulsa, Frank traveled to Japan to work both as a missionary and as an instructor in English as a second language. In his later years, he worked for Spartan Aeronautics as a language instructor for foreign students studying to become pilots or airline mechanics and he worked in other capacities as well. While employed there he traveled to China to interview potential students and he was able to attain his certifications in airline mechanics. Frank also maintained a small car dealership "4GivanAutoLLC" where he repaired and sold low cost autos to economically disadvantage individuals, students and missionaries. Frank was loved by many for his great humor, kindness and devotion to the Lord. He loved all people from all walks of life and was always eager to pray for and with people. He is survived by: his brothers, John D., Silver City, NM and Dr. Joe, Peyton, CO and his sister, Mary Rae, Wetmore, CO, and their families. His Rosary will be held at St. Patrick's in Colorado Springs, September 22, starting at 5 pm; the Mass of Resurrection will also be held at St. Patrick's on September 23 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the La Junta Fairview Cemetery with a Mass at 2 p.m. at the La Junta Catholic Church. Remote access to the services is planned to accommodate his many friends from many different localities who loved and enjoyed him so much. Please refer to Frank's facebook page or contact [email protected]
com for information to access the coverage.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.