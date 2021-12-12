Fred was a wonderful science teacher, dedicated to the students at Central High School. He was very much "his own man" unconcerned about derision and popularity. He famously wore protective earphones during pep rallies to guard against ear damage. He was always prepared and willing to help. I had a car accident once leaving school and his gentle competence calmed me down. He was a kind, good, caring man.

Jennifer Howland Work December 13, 2021