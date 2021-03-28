Fred E. Willis
Fred E. Willis, 61 was born in Tulsa on December 25, 1959 to James and Mary Lou Willis. He was the owner and operator of Freddie's Hamburgers and Fair Concessions. Freddie went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Tulsa. He is survived by his son, Jimmy Willis and his fiancée, Brittany Scranton of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Mary Willis and her fiancé, Evan Lindermann of Denver, CO; and daughter, Lauren Fletter and her husband, Michael of Berryhill, OK; beloved mother, Mary Lou Willis of Locust Grove, OK; sister, Terry Synar and husband, David of Talala, OK; brother, Aubrey Willis of Catoosa, OK; fiancé, Johnnie Jones of Salina, OK; grandchildren, Mia, Stella, Killian, Maddyx, Brayden, Ainsley and Braxton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Freddie was a staple to the Tulsa community and loved by many. He was an incredible father, man, and mentor. He loved motorcycles, the Salina Blue Hole and spending time with his grandbabies.
Viewing will begin on Monday, March 29th, at 8:00AM to 8:00PM and the family will receive visitors in Moore's Eastlawn Chapel from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. A funeral service will be held in his honor on Tuesday, March 30th, at 1:00PM in the Eastlawn Chapel and will be webcasted on moorefuneral.com
. Interment will follow in Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs under the direction of Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.