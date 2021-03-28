I have known Freddie for many years, as he or his group did the Bixby Green Corn Festival with us for as long as I can remember. I always looked forward to seeing him every year, along with his girlfriend Johnnie, and the rest of his team that worked so hard to help us make our festival a great success for decades. He was always funny and helpful, and he told some pretty good stories. I did love hearing his stories . They were never boring, that´s for sure! He loved talking about his great family and his beloved friend Markie. Freddie once told me that to him, I am the Green Corn. He knew how much the festival and everyone involved in making it happen meant to me. That´s truly one of the nicest compliments I´ve ever received! To me, I believe Freddie was the Green Corn. He was the star. People came from all over to watch him roast that corn on the open grill, and they stood in long lines with excitement, to sample his delicious buttery treats! Many times they would buy 2 ears at a time, one for each hand, because they loved it so much. They came back year after year, and enjoyed the whole corn experience that Freddie provided. You couldn´t get that experience anywhere else. Not the way Freddie did it. It was special in every way! We never know when we are seeing someone for the last time. I am so glad I was able to spend that time with Freddie last June. I will surely treasure those memories, along with many other memories we shared over the years. I bid you farewell my dear friend. I will miss you, but I will not forget you. I send my very best wishes to the family and friends. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Jacquie Young

