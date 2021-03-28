Menu
Fred E. Willis
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial
Tulsa, OK
Fred E. Willis

Fred E. Willis, 61 was born in Tulsa on December 25, 1959 to James and Mary Lou Willis. He was the owner and operator of Freddie's Hamburgers and Fair Concessions. Freddie went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Tulsa. He is survived by his son, Jimmy Willis and his fiancée, Brittany Scranton of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Mary Willis and her fiancé, Evan Lindermann of Denver, CO; and daughter, Lauren Fletter and her husband, Michael of Berryhill, OK; beloved mother, Mary Lou Willis of Locust Grove, OK; sister, Terry Synar and husband, David of Talala, OK; brother, Aubrey Willis of Catoosa, OK; fiancé, Johnnie Jones of Salina, OK; grandchildren, Mia, Stella, Killian, Maddyx, Brayden, Ainsley and Braxton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Freddie was a staple to the Tulsa community and loved by many. He was an incredible father, man, and mentor. He loved motorcycles, the Salina Blue Hole and spending time with his grandbabies.

Viewing will begin on Monday, March 29th, at 8:00AM to 8:00PM and the family will receive visitors in Moore's Eastlawn Chapel from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. A funeral service will be held in his honor on Tuesday, March 30th, at 1:00PM in the Eastlawn Chapel and will be webcasted on moorefuneral.com. Interment will follow in Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs under the direction of Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moore's Eastlawn Chapel
OK
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial, Tulsa, OK
Mar
30
Interment
Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery
Sand Springs, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
Miss Fred everyday.
Robin and Mike Wright
March 22, 2022
I just heard about Freddie today. From the first time I met him in 1990, he was an instant friend-even if our visits were primarily around fair and neewollah time. Godspeed, sweet friend.
Cheryl Streets
September 24, 2021
I went to high school and worked at the Tulsa fair. Freddie had a kind soul and I´m sure his family is devastated. He always had a smile and ready to help anyway he could. RIP my friend. Prayers for your entire family. Hugs to all.
Donna Carr
March 29, 2021
Mike and Marilyn Herman
March 29, 2021
I have known Freddie for many years, as he or his group did the Bixby Green Corn Festival with us for as long as I can remember. I always looked forward to seeing him every year, along with his girlfriend Johnnie, and the rest of his team that worked so hard to help us make our festival a great success for decades. He was always funny and helpful, and he told some pretty good stories. I did love hearing his stories . They were never boring, that´s for sure! He loved talking about his great family and his beloved friend Markie. Freddie once told me that to him, I am the Green Corn. He knew how much the festival and everyone involved in making it happen meant to me. That´s truly one of the nicest compliments I´ve ever received! To me, I believe Freddie was the Green Corn. He was the star. People came from all over to watch him roast that corn on the open grill, and they stood in long lines with excitement, to sample his delicious buttery treats! Many times they would buy 2 ears at a time, one for each hand, because they loved it so much. They came back year after year, and enjoyed the whole corn experience that Freddie provided. You couldn´t get that experience anywhere else. Not the way Freddie did it. It was special in every way! We never know when we are seeing someone for the last time. I am so glad I was able to spend that time with Freddie last June. I will surely treasure those memories, along with many other memories we shared over the years. I bid you farewell my dear friend. I will miss you, but I will not forget you. I send my very best wishes to the family and friends. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Jacquie Young
Jacquie Young
March 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Aubrey, and the rest of the family. I have many great memories of you and your brother being at the hamburger stand near Pine & Peoria when you were young and I was working with your dad. I´ve always loved how your dad made hamburgers and those delicious cinnamon rolls and you boys have continued to carry that legacy. It´s weird, I was just in the location on Admiral a week or so ago asking about Fred. Wish I would have went on over to his business and said hello. I know his legacy will be carried on by his children. Rest In Peace Fred.
Sandra Shipley Ellwood
March 28, 2021
Although I can´t be there my thoughts and spirit will be. He is in heaven along with my mom and dad watching over me. He meant more than the world to me he was my world for such a long time.
Simone J. Willis
March 28, 2021
Pike family
March 28, 2021
Blue hole park will never be the same. We love Freddie and his family. We are so sorry to hear about the loss of our precious friend.
Carma Chancellor
March 28, 2021
What a shock to read about Freddie's passing!! I have been a customer of his for over 15 years, and introduced many friends and family to Freddie's food. I used to call it Frederick's of Lewis. Such a great friend to have on your side, and big hugs that were so memorable. My condolences to Jimmy, Sissy (Mary) and Johnnie. I know he loved each of you so much.
Sandy Brownlee
March 28, 2021
He was one of my best friends growing up in the late 70s. My sister and I ran around with him and John John Myers. Throughout our lives we remained great friends. My deepest condolences to Jimmy and Sissy. We all know how much your daddy loved everybody. And he loved big RIP Freddie. I will miss you
Janice Powell Conquest
March 27, 2021
We offer our prayers and sympathy for all of Freddie's family and friends. He was a great man to do business with. He always displayed a strong work ethic, honesty and always striving to better please his customers and employees! May Freddie rest in peace knowing his work was well done. We will miss our great friend.
R.T. & Sheila Shaw
March 27, 2021
So shocked when found out but know your in a better world now and rest and comfort in heaven....For family God give you strength and comfort in journey ahead.....
Kathy McKinley
March 27, 2021
We are so very saddened to hear of Freddie's passing. We crossed paths many years ago & you have been a true friend ever since. You will be missed dearly in Sturgis...Rest In Peace good friend!!!
Jr & Deb Glover
March 27, 2021
We knew Freddie back in the early 90´s when he sponsored the Sequoyah Braves baseball team. He was an amazing man and always opened his restaurant up to the boys after a game. He will be missed.
Rick&Debbie
March 27, 2021
You left an amazing foot print on many lives including ours, we miss you and love you.
Mike and Robin
March 27, 2021
We have known Freddy for many years and have enjoyed his company as well as his food. Will be greatly missed
Denis McLearan
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results