I could never "sum up" my feelings for Fred in a few words. He was a constant fixture in my childhood home and was by all measures considered family. Every year until we´ll into my adulthood, Fred would place a dollar Bill in the tiny stockings made by his mother on my parents´ Christmas tree for my siblings and me. As a child I knew him to be a highly intelligent Harvard graduate and superior attorney as well as being as well as a Green Beret in tip top physical condition. I was fortunate beyond words to know him and to receive his term of endearment as his "littlest Angel". God chose one of the best to come home. I will treasure my memories of him.

Kirsten White December 20, 2020