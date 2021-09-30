Menu
Gagan Tanumal Jairamani
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
Gagan Tanumal Jairamani

Gagan Tanumal Jairamani, 80, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. He was born in Kaloi, India, on March 31, 1941 and migrated to the United States in 1974. He married his beloved wife, Veena, in 1980. Gagan worked in various positions at Advance Research Chemicals, Inc. for over 30 years finishing his career as Vice President of Purchasing.

Gagan was preceded in death by his wife, Veena Jairamani, and sister, Gomabhai Thakkar. He is survived by his children, Jagat Jairamani (Cecile), Ajeet Jairamani (Rakhee), Vikram Jairamani (Christina); grandchildren, Devan Jairamani and Amara Jairamani; brother, Dr. Dayal T. Meshri; niece, Dr. Gita Meshri and her children, Aria and Arjan; nephew, Sanjay and his wife, Julie Meshri and daughters, Madeline, Bella and Daya Meshri; niece, Rani Thakkar (late Mangal Thakkar) and nephew, Nikhil Thakkar; niece, Ruxmani Popat and family, Gangaram, Virat and Bharat Popat.

Dad, your heart was bigger than most. You taught us what it meant to be a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and philanthropist. You made time for everyone who needed it and the world would be better off, if there were more like you. We will miss you Dad.

Funeral Services will be 11:30AM, Friday October 1, 2021, at Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.

www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very affectionate , jovial , kind and a true family man. Gagan Uncle, you shall be missed. May your soul rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to the family.
N.C.Mathur
October 1, 2021
My association with Gaganji spanned few decades and had such a good friendship during that time. He was very humorous person always ready to make others laugh- never sighed away from cracking jokes! He was a generous soul always ready to help others. REST IN PEACE GAGANJI.
Sudhir Bhagat
September 30, 2021
I'm so saddened by the loss of Gagan. He was truly one of a kind. I find comfort in knowing he is with Veena again. They sure had a special kind of love. Today and always, may loving memories bring you strength, comfort and peace. My deepest condolences to the family. -Maria
Maria Shook
Work
September 30, 2021
Zach
September 30, 2021
ChaChaji There is no person more kind and thoughtful than you . Your spirit of humor and empathy , always checking on me and my two sweet kids will never ever be forgotten . You never forgot my birthday amidst your own busy full life . In my eyes and heart you are the Supreme Sindhi Soul brought here on earth to teach us lessons in persistence and in faith , perseverance in face of any adversity , generosity unparalleled and lots of chocolate when you had the store in Tulsa . Too many cherished memories to even recount , you will remain forever my favorite sweet uncle . Praying God shows you best Nirvana for your sweet soul and nothing but peace and love for you .
Gita Meshri
September 29, 2021
I am grateful for my uncle who always made time for me and my children and who made us smile at every gathering. The love and dedication to our family and the kindness in your speech and action to all of us will always be cherished. We love you and we will miss you.
Sanjay Meshri
September 29, 2021
