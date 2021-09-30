Gagan Tanumal JairamaniGagan Tanumal Jairamani, 80, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. He was born in Kaloi, India, on March 31, 1941 and migrated to the United States in 1974. He married his beloved wife, Veena, in 1980. Gagan worked in various positions at Advance Research Chemicals, Inc. for over 30 years finishing his career as Vice President of Purchasing.Gagan was preceded in death by his wife, Veena Jairamani, and sister, Gomabhai Thakkar. He is survived by his children, Jagat Jairamani (Cecile), Ajeet Jairamani (Rakhee), Vikram Jairamani (Christina); grandchildren, Devan Jairamani and Amara Jairamani; brother, Dr. Dayal T. Meshri; niece, Dr. Gita Meshri and her children, Aria and Arjan; nephew, Sanjay and his wife, Julie Meshri and daughters, Madeline, Bella and Daya Meshri; niece, Rani Thakkar (late Mangal Thakkar) and nephew, Nikhil Thakkar; niece, Ruxmani Popat and family, Gangaram, Virat and Bharat Popat.Dad, your heart was bigger than most. You taught us what it meant to be a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and philanthropist. You made time for everyone who needed it and the world would be better off, if there were more like you. We will miss you Dad.Funeral Services will be 11:30AM, Friday October 1, 2021, at Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.