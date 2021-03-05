Menu
Gail Bernardine
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa. Bernardine, Gail, 76. Retired librarian. Died Sunday, February 28, 2021. All services will be held at Church of Saint Mary, Tulsa, OK.

Rosary at 7 PM Friday, March 5, 2021 with a Celebration of Life service following

Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 6th. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Church of Saint Mary
Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I taught with Gail for many years. I just found out last night of her passing. I am so upset. I always thought there was time to catch up. I have not spoken to her for a couple of years. That is my loss. She was just a wonderful, caring, and delightful person. RIP Gail. I love you.
Jeanie Cullinan
October 25, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
Y.
March 12, 2021
Oh Gail, what a sweetheart. Always willing to take on anything anyone asked her to. Always happy and spreading her joy. We helped with Vacation Bible school and whatever else St Mary´s needed us to do. We had a close group young Mom´s and Gail was the person everyone looked to for leadership. I´m so glad that she and I visited a few months ago and caught up on what our kids are up to. she told me about her cancer and I´m so very sorry- I know she´s with the Angels in Heaven but we all will miss her wonderful companionship here...God Bless all the Family
Sallie (Slemaker) Naylor
March 6, 2021
Gail was a great lady, and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
Sue Baker
March 6, 2021
So sorry of to hear of Gail´s passing. We worked together at Monte Cassino. She was so gracious to everyone. My condolences to her family.
Susan Phillips
March 6, 2021
I worked with Gail in the library at Monte Cassino. She was a wonderful lady and a joy to work with. May God hold her family close during this difficult time. Rest In Peace sweet friend.
Barbara Martin
March 5, 2021
Be at Peace dear Gail
Mary Jane Jasin
March 5, 2021
The McNamara Family
March 5, 2021
