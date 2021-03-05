Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
I taught with Gail for many years. I just found out last night of her passing. I am so upset. I always thought there was time to catch up. I have not spoken to her for a couple of years. That is my loss. She was just a wonderful, caring, and delightful person. RIP Gail. I love you.
Jeanie Cullinan
October 25, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
Y.
March 12, 2021
Oh Gail, what a sweetheart. Always willing to take on anything anyone asked her to. Always happy and spreading her joy. We helped with Vacation Bible school and whatever else St Mary´s needed us to do. We had a close group young Mom´s and Gail was the person everyone looked to for leadership. I´m so glad that she and I visited a few months ago and caught up on what our kids are up to. she told me about her cancer and I´m so very sorry- I know she´s with the Angels in Heaven but we all will miss her wonderful companionship here...God Bless all the Family
Sallie (Slemaker) Naylor
March 6, 2021
Gail was a great lady, and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
Sue Baker
March 6, 2021
So sorry of to hear of Gail´s passing. We worked together at Monte Cassino. She was so gracious to everyone. My condolences to her family.
Susan Phillips
March 6, 2021
I worked with Gail in the library at Monte Cassino. She was a wonderful lady and a joy to work with. May God hold her family close during this difficult time. Rest In Peace sweet friend.