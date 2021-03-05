Oh Gail, what a sweetheart. Always willing to take on anything anyone asked her to. Always happy and spreading her joy. We helped with Vacation Bible school and whatever else St Mary´s needed us to do. We had a close group young Mom´s and Gail was the person everyone looked to for leadership. I´m so glad that she and I visited a few months ago and caught up on what our kids are up to. she told me about her cancer and I´m so very sorry- I know she´s with the Angels in Heaven but we all will miss her wonderful companionship here...God Bless all the Family

Sallie (Slemaker) Naylor March 6, 2021