Garnett Burkhalter, Sr.



Garnett Burkhalter Sr, affectionately known as "Burk", was born October 2, 1928 in Huttonville, Oklahoma to Rufus and Reana Burkhalter.



He spent his childhood days in Pierce graduating from Rentiesville High School. Garnett then made the brave decision to enlist in The United States Army where he served his country in Korea during World War II. His military decorations include The World War II Victory Medal and The Army Of Occupation Medal. Once he returned home, Garnett worked for McDonald Douglass as an Aircraft Mechanic, retiring after a lengthy career.



Garnett leaves to celebrate his life and legacy, Beloved wife of 26 years Josephine, Children: Garnett Jr, Antonio, Mike and Lydell. Sisters: Vacie, Ada, Sylvia, Shirley, Alvertis. Brothers: Ottway, Larry. Along with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Visitation for Garnett Burkhalter Sr. Will be held Tuesday Jan. 11th from 1-6pm at Keith D Biglow Funeral Directors. 1414 N Norfolk Ave. Tulsa Ok 74106.



Service will be held Wed. Jan. 12th at 10am at Shiloh Baptist Church. 1124 N MLK Jr Blvd. Tulsa Ok 74106.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 11, 2022.