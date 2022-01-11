Menu
Garnett Burkhalter Sr.
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Tulsa
1414 North Norfolk Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Garnett Burkhalter, Sr.

Garnett Burkhalter Sr, affectionately known as "Burk", was born October 2, 1928 in Huttonville, Oklahoma to Rufus and Reana Burkhalter.

He spent his childhood days in Pierce graduating from Rentiesville High School. Garnett then made the brave decision to enlist in The United States Army where he served his country in Korea during World War II. His military decorations include The World War II Victory Medal and The Army Of Occupation Medal. Once he returned home, Garnett worked for McDonald Douglass as an Aircraft Mechanic, retiring after a lengthy career.

Garnett leaves to celebrate his life and legacy, Beloved wife of 26 years Josephine, Children: Garnett Jr, Antonio, Mike and Lydell. Sisters: Vacie, Ada, Sylvia, Shirley, Alvertis. Brothers: Ottway, Larry. Along with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation for Garnett Burkhalter Sr. Will be held Tuesday Jan. 11th from 1-6pm at Keith D Biglow Funeral Directors. 1414 N Norfolk Ave. Tulsa Ok 74106.

Service will be held Wed. Jan. 12th at 10am at Shiloh Baptist Church. 1124 N MLK Jr Blvd. Tulsa Ok 74106.
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Tulsa
1414 North Norfolk Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Jan
12
Service
10:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
1124 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Tulsa
Jan
12
Service
1:30p.m.
Fort Gibson National Cemetery
1423 Cemetery Road, Fort Gibson, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Tulsa
