Bixby. Hayes, Garry, 62. Vice President of Operations for American Foundry. DiedMonday, March 1, 2021. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 4, 2021 and a memorial service 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, both at RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center in Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 3, 2021.