Gary D. Kious



Born 12/21/1949 in Tulsa, OK and passed away 10/6/2020 in Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Joy Kious. Survived by wife, Vickie Kious; daughter, Brandye Carter; son, Cary (Lucy) Kious; grandchildren, Brandon, Max and Jaden; brothers, Mike (Judy) Kious, Larry (Lisa) Kious, Doug Kious; sister, Marilyn Snider; numerous nieces and nephews. No Services at this time.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 11, 2020.