Gary Owen Lee



Gary Owen Lee, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on March 31, 2022, at age 75. Gary lived his life in Tulsa/Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He retired from American Airlines after 40 years. and was an avid golfer.



Gary's love for his wife, children, grandchild and extended family was the foundation of his life. Married to Deborah for 55 years, he had four children and ten grandchildren: Gary Jr and Nicole Lee – Jack, Laren, Avery and Carter of Dallas; Andy and Ashely Owen of Dallas; Nancy Miller – Mykena, Maddie and Molly of Broken Arrow; and Dena and Jeff Gilleland – Drew and Aubry of Bixby.



Gary was a kind and generous man who lived life to the fullest. He will be forever remembered and missed by the family he so freely loved.



A memorial service is planned for April 23 @ 2:00 at Asbury Chapel, 6767 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK.



In lieu of flowers, Please send donations to Samaritan's Purse



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 21, 2022.