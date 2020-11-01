Gary Lowe



Gary Wayne Lowe, 71, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born January 25, 1949, to Forney Earl Lowe and Betty Jean Hunter who later married Robert Conger. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1975, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. Gary returned to Tulsa and eventually became a gas plant designer. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lowe; sister, Verona Sue McNabb; his children, Christy McGill, Michelle Kitchel, Bradley Lowe and Trisha Kerr; and 11 grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and words with friends. He was known for his big heart and will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 1, 2020.