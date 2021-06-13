Gary Morris
On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Gary Lee Morris, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Wichita, KS. Gary was born on March 6, 1944 in Tulsa, OK, to Paul and Gladys Morris. He was united in marriage to Judy Reeves in 1965. From this marriage, two children were welcomed into the world. He spent most of his life as a resident of the Tulsa area, only leaving in 2009 to live with his son in Wichita, KS. Gary had a 30+ year career as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force, retiring in 1999. He loved his classic westerns, aircraft videos, and his daily trips to HobbyTown USA to buy another RC car. He spent his days in retirement as an avid RC car enthusiast, racing on the weekends and filling his home to the brim with his RC treasures. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. They will lovingly remember their Pepaw, his silly jokes and stories of his Ford shorts. His grand-dogs kept him company during his days of retirement, leaving their toys on his lap during his naps as their sign that they wanted him to play. He loved his grand-dogs and shared photos of them often. His two cats, Scooter and Shadow will dearly miss their companion. Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Gladys Morris, and his beautiful wife, Judy Morris. Gary is survived by his children, Gary Ray Morris (Holly) and Deanna Morris (Stephani) of El Dorado, KS; grandchildren, Kylie Morris of Skiatook, OK, Tanner and Grace Morris of Wichita, KS, and Michael Stone (Sydney) of McPherson, KS. Viewing will be on Sunday, June 13th, from 2-5PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 14th, at 1PM at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow. floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.