Gary Tongier



Gary Tongier, born July 22, 1937 in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Paul and Esther Tongier, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in Mansfield, Texas.



Gary was a prep tennis star in Southeast Kansas as well as an excellent basketball player. He attended the University of Kansas his freshman year on a basketball scholarship. He loved telling stories of the team waiting on students in the cafeteria as part of the scholarship program at the time. Gary then returned to Coffeyville Junior College and was recognized as All American Honorable mention his sophomore year. He then finished out his college years at the University of Tulsa lettering in both basketball and tennis.



Gary was married to Mildred "Millie" Carpenter and they settled in Tulsa where they raised their family until opportunity brought them to Texas in 1972. Gary and Millie made Pantego, Texas, home for their family even until today. Gary will be missed by all.



Gary is survived by his sons, David and Kendall; granddaughter, Paige Bailey and husband, Tobi; great grandson, Wyatt; sister, Susan Wolfe and husband, Larry. Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife, Millie and his crown jewel daughter, Melissa.



Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Friday, September 10, 2021, at Emerald Hills Cemetery in Kennedale, Texas.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.