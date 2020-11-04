Gary Walker



Gary Paul Walker, 72 passed away October 27, 2020. Mr. Walker is survived by his son, Matt Walker and family; and sister, Karla He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Walker. Mr. Walker was born on January 5, 1948, in Boston, MA. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 10, at 9:30 a.m., 1st United Methodist in Wagoner, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 4, 2020.