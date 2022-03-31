Menu
Gary Lee Young
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Gary Lee Young

Gary Lee Young was born on November 27, 1945, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to George and Freida Bell Young and passed from this life peacefully on March 24, 2022. He graduated from Edison High School in 1963. Gary attended the University of Tulsa and served in the United States Army Reserve. He had a successful career in oil and gas. He loved golf, football, the mountains,

casinos, and was an avid Sooner fan.

Gary is remembered as a kind and caring husband, friend and grandfather. His heart was golden; you couldn't find a man more humble and supportive.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy McCormack Young; stepchildren, Kate Stickle Sokolosky (Dustin), Jonathan Balch (Candace), and Ashley Balch MacKenna. Additionally he will be missed and remembered by 7 grandchildren (Henry, Stella, Caroline, Harrison, Elizabeth, Mack and Mary Kate), niece Megan Kline (Darrin), and nephew Mike Young (Ivy) He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry Young and sister, Loretta Young Adams.

Memorial service for Gary will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave.

Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556.

www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
