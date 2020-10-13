Gene Alan ClarkGene Alan Clark was born February 2, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Walter ("Dub") and Ruth Kenslow Clark. He passed from this life October 6, 2020 at age 73 in Tulsa. Gene was raised and educated in Tulsa, where he graduated from Memorial High School. His attendance at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah for two years was interrupted by his enlistment in the U.S. Army and his deployment to Vietnam. He fought in the 1968 Tet offensive.Gene was married to Mary Lou Stepp Murphy from 1975 until her death in 1991. Together they raised Mary Lou's four young daughters and later two grandchildren, all of whom knew him only as "Dad". Gene married Helen Akins Gamble in 1996. Together they raised Helen's two young children and Gene's younger grandchild. Gene worked in his father's company, M&S Tile, until the business sold in 1980, and then became an independent flooring contractor.In 1996 Gene pursued formal education in Novel intranet design, implementation, and administration and through his company Covenant Network Support delivered small business network engineering support services. Gene was a 32nd degree Mason. Throughout life Gene was guided by his intense love and unwavering faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of Church On The Move for the past 20 years. Gene had a big heart and a wit that lifted and enriched family, friends, and acquaintances all through the years. His ability to make people happy and laugh will be sorely missed.He is survived by wife, Helen; daughters, Tammi Thacker, Tina Murphy, Teri and husband, Jim Summerlin, Traci Popejoy, and Talisha Thacker, all of Tulsa, and Aundrea and husband, Jere Holt of Dallas, TX; sons, Trevor Thacker and Andrew ("A.J.") Gamble of Tulsa; brothers, Don and wife, Kay Clark of Tulsa and Scott Clark of Key West, FL; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless beloved friends.Funeral service 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 17, at Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel (face coverings required). Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing Friday, October 16, 10 AM to 8 PM with visitation 4 to 6 PM. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at