Gene E. Lloyd Sr.



Gene Edward Lloyd, Sr., 82, of Oologah, OK, passed away with family by his side on March 8, 2021.



Gene was born in Butler, PA, on November 8, 1938. He was the youngest of 3 sons, to Paul and Ethel Lloyd, who migrated to Oklahoma, when Gene was just a small child. While stationed at Ft. Polk, LA, Gene met and married the love of his life, Mary Lee. They were married almost 40 years before her passing in 2002, and together they raised 3 children: Gene Lloyd Jr. (Buddy), Sobronia Conley, Justin Lloyd.



Gene spent many years driving a truck across country and he could tell you the best routes to take for any trip, as he knew the highways so well. After retirement he settled in Oologah, OK, the home of the person he idolized most, Will Rogers. Being a cowboy at heart, Gene loved his time volunteering as a docent at the Will Roger Museum and serving his community. He loved to meet people and share stories to anyone that would listen, along with his funny one-timers.



He loved to play his guitar and sing. He also wrote songs and cowboy poetry. He enjoyed entertaining folks at any event that would have him, and he was a regular performer at Cowboy Church in Talala.



He is survived by his 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 5, soon-to-be 6, great grandchildren.



He was a kind, gentle man who liked everyone and everyone liked him. He will be dearly missed, while his music and wittiness will live on in our hearts forever.



Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 20th, 2:00pm at Cowboy Country Fellowship, 4012 S. US 169 Hwy., Talala, OK 74080.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 14, 2021.