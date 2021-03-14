Gene Edward Lloyd, Sr., 82, of Oologah, OK, passed away with family by his side on March 8, 2021.
Gene was born in Butler, PA, on November 8, 1938. He was the youngest of 3 sons, to Paul and Ethel Lloyd, who migrated to Oklahoma, when Gene was just a small child. While stationed at Ft. Polk, LA, Gene met and married the love of his life, Mary Lee. They were married almost 40 years before her passing in 2002, and together they raised 3 children: Gene Lloyd Jr. (Buddy), Sobronia Conley, Justin Lloyd.
Gene spent many years driving a truck across country and he could tell you the best routes to take for any trip, as he knew the highways so well. After retirement he settled in Oologah, OK, the home of the person he idolized most, Will Rogers. Being a cowboy at heart, Gene loved his time volunteering as a docent at the Will Roger Museum and serving his community. He loved to meet people and share stories to anyone that would listen, along with his funny one-timers.
He loved to play his guitar and sing. He also wrote songs and cowboy poetry. He enjoyed entertaining folks at any event that would have him, and he was a regular performer at Cowboy Church in Talala.
He is survived by his 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 5, soon-to-be 6, great grandchildren.
He was a kind, gentle man who liked everyone and everyone liked him. He will be dearly missed, while his music and wittiness will live on in our hearts forever.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 20th, 2:00pm at Cowboy Country Fellowship, 4012 S. US 169 Hwy., Talala, OK 74080.
I know nothing can take your loss. I love you. To MR. Gene , thank you for bringing your family into my life, my dearest friends. Love Maurie
Maurie McGill
Friend
March 22, 2021
McGill Family
March 22, 2021
By for now Gene. See you soon and it won't be in that dry Nevada back country.
charlie stoakes
March 20, 2021
David & Dot Clum
March 17, 2021
David & Dot Clum
March 17, 2021
David & Dot Clum
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will miss him and hold the fond memories of our times with him, dating back to the 50s.
Will be sharing some of these with you all by CDs, photos, and videos of him when we get back home. Our love and prayers for each of you.
David & Dot Clum
March 17, 2021
Condolences to the family and friends. We so much enjoyed Genes friendship and his cowboy music worship at church. Always made sure we saved him a seat when he came off the stage..... he will be missed and we will see him again in heaven. Rest in Peace Brother Lloyd.