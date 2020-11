Broken Arrow, OK. Brence, George Allen, 78. Outside Industrial Sales/US Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Viewing 12PM-8PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK.. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 28, 2020.