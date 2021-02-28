George Wayne DealA memorial service to celebrate and honor the life of George Wayne Deal will be 10:00am, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church-Rose Chapel.George Wayne Deal passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the age of 88.He was born on September 1, 1932 in Bicknell, IN, to Charles and Mollie Deal. George was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Deal in 1990 and his second wife, Jane Deal in 2015; both of his parents and his sister, Jean Frederick. He is survived by his children, Pam (Larry) Markham and Kelly (Jennifer) Deal, and his two granddaughters, Ashlei and Mollie Deal. He is also survived by his siblings, Charlotte Smith, Shirley Daywalt and Bill Deal. George was beloved by many of "bonus" kids, grandkids, God "grand" daughters, nieces and nephews.George graduated from Indiana State University in 1958, where he played football. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. George moved his family to Tulsa in 1976 to work at Sunoco Refinery from which he retired. Additionally, he was a teacher, high school football coach, pharmaceutical salesman and truck driver. He was a member of Boston Avenue Methodist Church and a member of the choir. He was also an avid sports fan, especially, his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed the Indianapolis 500, woodworking, hunting, fishing, TU football/basketball and the Indiana Hoosiers. He never lacked a positive and upbeat attitude and had a sense of humor that would challenge those around him. He always kept the mood light, happy and fun with a smile that was contagious.In lieu of flowers, consider donations to: OTEMS-Oologah EMS for PAPR equipment. Address - Oologah Talala EMS District BOD, c/o Sheila Wofford-Treasurer, P.O. Box 165, Oologah, OK 74053; Salvation Army or Meals on Wheels.Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at