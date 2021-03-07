George H. Murray, Jr.
1935-2021
George Hartnett Murray, Jr. — beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, community volunteer and friend — passed away January 28, 2021 at his home in Edmonds, WA, after a long struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 85.
George was born in Tulsa, OK, on February 7, 1935, to George H. Murray, Sr. and Maude Saffle Murray. He attended Marquette Catholic School and earned his pilot's license at age 14, sparking a lifelong interest in flying.
George graduated from Tulsa University in 1956, where he was president of his senior class and became an Air Force second lieutenant through TU's ROTC program. After graduating he briefly worked for Lockheed Missiles systems division before being called to active duty by the U.S.A.F. After completing his enlistment, George enrolled in the aeronautical engineering program at M.I.T., earning a second Bachelor's degree and then earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1965. He worked for American Airlines in Tulsa and then New York City before moving to New Jersey to work for VYDEC, which was beginning to market a new type of word processor to revolutionize the office.
In 1980, George married Linda Ward O'Reilly and they moved to Geneva, Switzerland, where George oversaw development of markets outside Europe and the USA for Exxon Office Systems. In 1983, he took a position with NCR to do similar work, which eventually moved the couple to Dayton, OH.
After George retired from NCR in 1993, the couple moved to beautiful Edmonds, WA, in the Puget Sound area, where they became involved in many activities. George played several musical instruments, flew with the Civil Air Patrol and was active with the Kiwanis Club of Edmonds, championing a local high school writing program. He spoke to his siblings every week; loved spending time with his wife, three daughters, sons-in-law and four grandsons; and credited a family reunion in 2017 with rejuvenating his health. George was always ready with a story, a joke, a song to play, a book to share and — always — his full attention.
George is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, who was also his best friend; his three daughters, Vicki Murray Kurzban of Colorado, Elisa Saffle Murray and Sonja Nash Murray of Seattle; three siblings, Ruth Anne Murray of Tulsa, Greg Saffle Murray of Garden Grove, CA, and Paul Fletcher Murray of Bandon, OR; four grandsons; three sons-in-law; and many other family members. (His brother, Dr. James Murray, of Tulsa predeceased him.)
George was known for his sense of humor; intelligence; compassion and ability to bring deep presence, listening and fun to any conversation. To his loved ones, he represented family, happiness, love, respect and caring. He will be missed beyond measure.
A memorial service has not yet been scheduled for George. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cause that was important to him. Find out on the Beck's Funeral Home site becksfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.