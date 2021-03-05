Menu
Gerald Crow
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mobley-Dodson Funeral Service - Sand Springs
211 E. Broadway
Sand Springs, OK
Tulsa. Crow, Gerald, 80. Retired Transport Driver/ Sun Oil. DiedWednesday, March 3, 2021. Visitation - Monday, March 8, 2021 - 8am - 8pm - Funeral Service - Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 10am- Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Published by Tulsa World from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great sense of humor. Condo Necessary to the family
Lonnie hale
March 6, 2021
My condolences to the family, rest in piece old friend, I can hear him calling me Charlie Chuck and sitting in that truck at the refinery telling me a story about a barkless dog,and betting a Lotta Burger that it was true....I will cherish that memory for ever....he was a character..I will miss you my friend.
Charlie Moore
March 5, 2021
