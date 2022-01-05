Gina Reynolds
Gina Anne Reynolds, 69 of Tulsa passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was born March 20, 1952 in Louisville, KY, to Harry and Waneta Reynolds. She was a member of Braden Park Baptist Church, formerly White City Baptist Church and she enjoyed jewelry that had some bling, bowling, crochet, painting, playing bingo at Sertoma, but most of all she loved spending time with family. Gina is survived by her mother, Waneta Reynolds; her siblings, David Reynolds of Louisville, KY, Richard Reynolds of Jenks, OK, Becky Derosier and her husband, John of Mounds, OK. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Jay Reynolds. Memorial contributions may be made to Sertoma Shop in Tulsa.
Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Interment: 3:00 p.m., Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville, OK. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155 www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 5, 2022.