"Bless the giver". Glenn was the kindness, most thoughtful man I've ever known; a true "GIVER." We dated in high school; went our separate ways. When he found that I had brain surgery and needed his help; Glenn drove clear to Michigan to set up a computer for me after my brain aneurysm; so I could re-learn so much lost during brain surgery. He was the most "giving" person I've ever know. He helped anyone who asked; gave freely of his talents. God blessed me and so many others of his friendship and help. I loved him dearly; but many loved him. He taught us how we ALL SHOULD LIVE! Until we meet again, Love you Glenn. Thank you God, for the time you gave me with Glenn. I'll never be the same. He was loved by many; but was my "earth angel."

Elizabeth A Bowles "Ann" March 28, 2021