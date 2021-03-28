Glenn Blakley, age 76, has passed away. He was born April 21, 1944 in Benton, Illinois. He is survived by his brother, Clinton Blakley; his two sons, Brian Blakley and Mike Blakley; and a granddaughter.
A celebration of his life will be held at his gravesite, weather pending, at Strode Funeral Home in Stillwater, OK, on March 31, 2021, at 2:00pm.
Donations can be sent to Strode Funeral Home, 610 South Duncan Drive, Stillwater, OK 74074.
I, like so many others, played soccer for umpteen years with Glenn on The Good Old Boys. He was a joy to play with and be around. He was also a very giving person. Glenn, definitely a selfless giver, was always willing to help with whatever needed to be done. He was such a huge help to me in my time of need. He never asked for anything in return, but was quietly happy and gracious when given to. He will be missed with very fond memories.
Karis Crain
March 31, 2021
I played Coed soccer with Glenn for many years and will always remember him as one of the kindest and generous person. He sure loved soccer and will be missed. Prayers of peace and comfort for all.
Erin Porter
March 30, 2021
I praise the Lord for the time I spent with Glenn. He was the most generous, kind, man giving his talents freely to everyone who asked. Coached little girls soccer...volunteering his IT skills at schools, etc. Teaching me, after my brain surgery. Driving clear toMichigan to install a computer. Taught me more than anyone in the few days he was there at our house. He brought his own blow up mattress
We dated awhile after I got well and came back to Tulsa. I called him my Earth Angel, EVERYONE loved him; not just me. Praise the Lord we had this much time with him here on earth teaching us how to be humble, kind, and loving your neighbor as yourself!
Elizabeth A Bowles
March 29, 2021
Elizabeth Ann Bowles
March 29, 2021
