Glenn Austin Dalley



Glenn Austin Dalley, 76, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away on December 9, 2021 in Tulsa surrounded by his children.



The family will greet from 5-8 p.m., Friday, December 17, at the Bishop Chapel of Memories, McAlester.



The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Bishop Chapel of Memories with Pastor Paul Crosby officiating. The committal service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery, Davis, Oklahoma.



Pallbearers will be Michael T. Thompson, Michael S. Thompson, Butch Walker, Gene Walker III, Keith Cathey, and Tyler Burke.



Glenn was born on December 4, 1945 in Ft. Worth, Texas, to Austin Dalley and Elizabeth (Price) Dalley. He married Shirley Steed-Phelps.



Glenn worked as a route salesman for Frito Lay, Little Debbie, and many other distributors. He never met a stranger and left everyone he met with a smile. Glenn was a devoted Christian family-man and loved and lived life to the fullest.



Glenn was preceded in death by: his father, Austin Dalley; his mother, Elizabeth (Price) Dalley; his brother, Larry Dalley; and step-son, Stephen Smith.



He is survived by: his wife, Shirley (Steed) Dalley of the home; his five children, Karana Walker and husband, Butch of Little Rock, AR, Moyra Thompson and husband, Michael of Tulsa, Ryan Dalley and wife, Stephanie of McAlester, Brent Dalley and wife, Jennifer of Broken Arrow, and Marshall Dalley of McAlester; his step-children, Keith Cathey and wife, Farrah of Broken Arrow, and Tyler Burke of Broken Arrow; his grandchildren, Gene Walker III, Christine Walker, Emily Walker, Kyle Walker, Rebekah Walker, Molly Thompson, Michael S. Thompson, Jacey Dalley Bryan, Allison Bardin, and Rachel Bardin; along with nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



