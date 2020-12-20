Gregory Steven Wylie



Gregory Steven Wylie was born August 28, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, to Maxine and Russell Wylie. He died December 12, 2020 while in Colorado visiting family, at the age of 63. Greg moved to Owasso in the early 1960's and graduated with the Owasso High School Class of '75. Greg followed his father, Russell, into homebuilding and soon had a successful career building custom homes throughout the area. Greg was a friendly, caring person known by many around Owasso, but especially those in his neighborhood. Whenever it snowed, you need only to follow the sound of the tractor through the neighborhood to find him clearing streets and driveways. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and doing activities such as sailing, fishing, and skiing. He married his beloved wife, Pam, in 2000 and then, in addition to his son, Nick, he also became a stepfather to her children, Joe and Erica. He quickly filled the role of grandpa to Erica's children, Macey and Hudson, when they were born into the family. Greg will be missed dearly by all those who knew him. He was always quick to make a joke and enjoyed making people smile, spending time with family, and smoking BBQ. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Wylie. Greg leaves behind many people with fond memories of him, including: mother, Maxine Sigler, Owasso, OK; wife, Pamela Wylie, Owasso, OK; son, Nicholas Wylie, Owasso, OK; stepchildren, Erica O'Keefe (Trent), Lafayette, CO and Joe McMenamy, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Macey and Hudson O'Keefe, Lafayette, CO; brother, Rick Wylie, Casper, WY. Services to be announced at a later date.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.