Gregory Steven Wylie was born August 28, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, to Maxine and Russell Wylie. He died December 12, 2020 while in Colorado visiting family, at the age of 63. Greg moved to Owasso in the early 1960's and graduated with the Owasso High School Class of '75. Greg followed his father, Russell, into homebuilding and soon had a successful career building custom homes throughout the area. Greg was a friendly, caring person known by many around Owasso, but especially those in his neighborhood. Whenever it snowed, you need only to follow the sound of the tractor through the neighborhood to find him clearing streets and driveways. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and doing activities such as sailing, fishing, and skiing. He married his beloved wife, Pam, in 2000 and then, in addition to his son, Nick, he also became a stepfather to her children, Joe and Erica. He quickly filled the role of grandpa to Erica's children, Macey and Hudson, when they were born into the family. Greg will be missed dearly by all those who knew him. He was always quick to make a joke and enjoyed making people smile, spending time with family, and smoking BBQ. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Wylie. Greg leaves behind many people with fond memories of him, including: mother, Maxine Sigler, Owasso, OK; wife, Pamela Wylie, Owasso, OK; son, Nicholas Wylie, Owasso, OK; stepchildren, Erica O'Keefe (Trent), Lafayette, CO and Joe McMenamy, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Macey and Hudson O'Keefe, Lafayette, CO; brother, Rick Wylie, Casper, WY. Services to be announced at a later date.
I have know Greg for many years. Went to school with him and lived nearby out on 96th st. My deepest sympathy to all his family. So sorry to hear of his passing. Harold Hayden.
Harold and Vallerie Hayden
May 10, 2021
For me, Greg was a breathe of fresh air, whenever he came to our farm, as kids.Im his cousin. We had great adventures! I´ll miss him terribly.....
Sandi Ramirez
December 30, 2020
Oh Pam, I am so sorry to hear this. We met with Greg just a few weeks ago about and possible renovation project. He was so kind to offer suggestions. We really appreciated his input and enjoyed his company. He will be greatly missed.
Tony and Patty Rizzatto
December 22, 2020
Pam, Fleeta and I send you and the family our deepest sympathies. Altho I never saw Greg often, I was always glad to see him and he was one of my favorite folks as you are.
Ed Sunday
December 21, 2020
I've known Greg for decades but spent quite a bit of time with him over the last year on a project. He had the best stories...
I am shocked and sad that he is gone and I will miss him very much.
Nick Breese
December 21, 2020
We were friends since our school days reconnected through BBQ contests. He always wore a smile