Gus L. Boss
1929 - 2019
BORN
1929
DIED
2019
Gus L. Boss

10-2-1929/10-27-2019

Gus L. Boss went home to be with the Lord one year ago. He was married to the love of his life, Norma A. Gainor Boss for forty-eight years who preceded him in death on December 10, 1995. He was a loving husband; father to his two children, Russell L. Boss and wife, Barbara; daughter, Linda J. Boss Blackburn and husband, David; and grandpa to his five grandchildren, Jennifer L. Boss Cravens and husband, Mark, Natalie E. Boss Meek and husband, Tyler, Stephanie L. Blackburn Bradley and husband, Kyle, Kevin J. Blackburn, Kenneth D. Blackburn and wife, Desiree; and he loved all twelve of his great grandchildren. We all love you and we will forever miss you.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 25, 2020.
