Gwen J. Culver
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
Gwen J. Culver

Gwen J. (Jennings) Culver was born July 7, 1928 and died February 24, 2021. She was born in Meeker, OK, to F.B. "Goob" Jennings and Henrietta Naomi (Silks) Jennings. Gwen was raised in Skedee and later Pawnee, OK. She graduated from Skedee High School in 1946. Much of her spare time in that period was occupied helping to raise the three youngest of her four brothers.

Gwen attended Oklahoma A&M College (now OSU) and graduated with a degree in Secretarial Administration. During those years she met Jerry T. Culver. They were married on October 9, 1953. Gwen and Jerry remained married until his death 61 years later.

Gwen's professional career included 41 years working at Oral Roberts University. Her first job there was working for the founding dean in the early days of ORU's construction. She later worked for several ORU executives. In 1978 Gwen became executive assistant to then Executive Vice President Richard Roberts. She continued in this capacity when he became University President in 1991. Gwen worked for Roberts 24 years before retiring in 2002.

Her interests included: aerobics, travel, sewing, pets and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Brian Culver; and many nieces and nephews from multiple generations.

There will be an online memorial service (TBA).

Please contact Kristen Culver at: 781-956-7222 or [email protected] for more information.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 14, 2021.
