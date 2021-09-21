Menu
Gwendolyn Grace Wofford "Gwen" Veitch
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Gwendolyn Grace "Gwen" Wofford Veitch

Gwendolyn Grace Wofford "Gwen" Veitch, 95, died Sunday, September 19, 2021. Gwen was born August 5, 1926, Tulsa, OK, to Benjamin Harrison and Grace (Thornton) Wofford. She graduated from Central High School and attended Stephens Women's College, Columbia, MO, majoring in fashion merchandising. After college she was hired as the wedding consultant for Tulsa's most upscale dress shop: Dorothy's.

She met her husband, William "Bill" Veitch at an Elk's Club Event for servicemen during the end of WWII. After his time in the service they were married December 28, 1946.

Gwen and Bill were a featured couple in Jack Frank's, "Tulsa Treasures" television specials. Gwen was very active with the Tulsa Cerebral Palsy Assoc. and The American Red Cross "March of Dimes", and The Red Glove Review. Bill and Gwen were lifelong members of John Knox Presbyterian Church. In addition to her involvement in the Tulsa Community she was active in all of her 3 sons' activities.

Gwen is survived by her three sons and their families: David Veitch (his wife, Ginger), Tulsa, OK, Dana Veitch, Denver, CO, Scott Veitch (his wife, Jennifer) Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, William Andrew "Drew" Veitch, (his wife, Amy), Tulsa, OK, Alex Veitch, (his wife, Lynn Dang), and Eric Veitch, Denver, CO, Caitlyn, Marissa and Cash Veitch, Tulsa, OK; great granddaughters, Cassidy Grace and Chloe Michelle Veitch. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and an infant son.

The family wishes to thank the loving care provided by Peggi Mason Nash and Linda McDonald, Season's Hospice and the staff of Aberdeen Heights Assisted Living Community.

A graveside service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
