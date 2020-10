Brook, Harry, 96, retired AT&T supervisor, Tulsa Drillers lead usher and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, The Park Church of Christ

Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.