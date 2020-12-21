Harry BucklewHarry Ray Bucklew, 90, of Tulsa passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 19, 1930 in Asher, OK, to Roscoe and Maude Bucklew. He was a retired diesel mechanic from Chief Freight Lines. He enjoyed his retirement years fishing, camping, traveling, attending bluegrass festivals, and working in his yard. He used his talents in restoring a Model-T Ford and owning a sprint car that raced at the Tulsa Speedway in the 1970s. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Bucklew and daughters, Cindy Gustafson and husband, David, Kimberly Hunt and husband, Robert, Kathy Campbell; and Callie, his beloved toy fox terrier; grandchildren, Eric, Michael, and Dana Gustafson, Daniel and Trey Hunt, Brian and Allyson Campbell. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Bucklew and grandson, Benjamin Hunt; parents; and siblings, Robert Buckley and Marie Pruitt. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow, OK, under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Eastlawn, 918-622-1155.