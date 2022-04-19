Menu
Harry Theodore Davidson Jr.
Harry Theodore Davidson, Jr. 11/1940-12/2019

Harry Davidson, Jr., 79, once of Tulsa, OK, died in Houston Dec. 19, 2019,

Born in 1940 in Dallas to Geneva and Harry, he married Christine and became an Electrical Engineer through the U. of Tulsa. Survivors are his son, James, a daughter-in-law, grandson, and his second wife, Mahaila and her children.

A memorial service at Hope Unitarian Church's Memorial Garden, 8432 S. SHERIDAN will be at 10:00 on Apr. 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity.
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
