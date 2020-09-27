Menu
Helen Richmond

Helen Bacon Richmond, 98, died September 23, 2020. She was a homemaker and mother after an early career as a nurse educator/supervisor. She held a degree in nursing education from the University of Minnesota. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe, and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law (Lynn Richmond, and Amy Richmond and James Hanley) and many nieces and nephews. As Helen requested, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery at a later date.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 27, 2020.
