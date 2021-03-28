Helen Hood
Helen Joyce (Hodges) Hood passed on March 24, 2021. She was born February 25, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Ted and Maude Hodges. She was married to Joseph Hood for 62 years and together they raised two sons, Joe and Mike. Their loving family grew to include daughters-in-law and six grandsons, who affectionally renamed her "Mimi".
Helen and Joe were active members of Eastside Christian Church and enjoyed many friends in their Sunday School class. She supported her sons in their many activities, including sharpening their baseball skills by hitting pop flies to them on a regular basis. The support continued through her grandsons, never missing an event that any of them were involved in, and thoroughly documenting their endeavors through photos and scrapbooks.
She and Joe often vacationed in Hawaii and New England. Their joy of travel and baseball took them all over the country where they attended games in every major league park.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Maude; brother, Bob and daughter-in-law, Sheila. She is survived by her husband, Joe and brother, Bill Hodges (Marlene). She is also survived by sons, Joe (Gail), Mike (Kim); grandsons, David (Kirstin), Tyler, Kyle, Scott (Danielle), Matthew (Samantha), Christian (Alexis); and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are Monday, March 29, 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Moore Southlawn. moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.