Helen Mimi Hood
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Helen Hood

Helen Joyce (Hodges) Hood passed on March 24, 2021. She was born February 25, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Ted and Maude Hodges. She was married to Joseph Hood for 62 years and together they raised two sons, Joe and Mike. Their loving family grew to include daughters-in-law and six grandsons, who affectionally renamed her "Mimi".

Helen and Joe were active members of Eastside Christian Church and enjoyed many friends in their Sunday School class. She supported her sons in their many activities, including sharpening their baseball skills by hitting pop flies to them on a regular basis. The support continued through her grandsons, never missing an event that any of them were involved in, and thoroughly documenting their endeavors through photos and scrapbooks.

She and Joe often vacationed in Hawaii and New England. Their joy of travel and baseball took them all over the country where they attended games in every major league park.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Maude; brother, Bob and daughter-in-law, Sheila. She is survived by her husband, Joe and brother, Bill Hodges (Marlene). She is also survived by sons, Joe (Gail), Mike (Kim); grandsons, David (Kirstin), Tyler, Kyle, Scott (Danielle), Matthew (Samantha), Christian (Alexis); and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are Monday, March 29, 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Moore Southlawn. moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
5111 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Sincere sympathy, Helen was such a sweet, thoughtful woman.
Karla Hope Coblentz
March 29, 2021
Sending prayers and love to Joe and family . Helen was a beautiful gracious friend. Treasuring the memories always.
Ron and Susan Green
March 29, 2021
Joe- Joe & Mike- I am so sorry to hear of Helen´s passing. I remember back to the baseball days & I can picture her hitting those pop flies. Sincerely, Tony L. Beeson
Tony Beeson
March 29, 2021
If you knew Helen, you loved her. I knew her and I loved her. Polly
Polly Hodges
March 27, 2021
