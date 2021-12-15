Menu
Helen Riffe
1915 - 2021
BORN
1915
DIED
2021
Helen Riffe

Friends may visit at MMS-Payne Funeral Home on Sunday, December 19, from 1pm-6pm with family receiving visitors from 4pm-6pm. Graveside service for Helen Riffe will be 11am, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Tyrone Cemetery, Tyrone, OK. Memorial service 10am, Monday, January 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church Chapel, Claremore.

Helen Regina (Bonner) Riffe went to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, December 11, 2021, at the age of 106. She was born December 1, 1915 to Stephen Jacob Bonner and Nellie Belle (Embree) Bonner, the third of six children. She and her siblings helped in their mother's flower shop in Guymon as they got older. Helen attended college at Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma, where she received a degree in Home Economics. As a teacher she prepared many high school students with the necessary skills to become independent after graduation.

Helen met the great love of her life and married Gerald Leroy Riffe on October 4, 1941. Gerald served in WWII as a naval officer. After the war they moved to Baker, Oklahoma, where Gerald became a member of the family grain business. Their family grew with the birth of their first child, Gerald, and later a daughter, Regina.

Helen was an active member of Tyrone First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school, helping with vacation Bible school, and always ready to help in any way. She was active in the small community. She was an avid gardener, always having a large vegetable garden, fruit trees, and grapevines. Her pickles and chowchow were a family favorite. Helen and Gerald welcomed everyone into their home with great hospitality and wonderful meals. She had a great collection of good friends and good recipes.

In 2006 they moved to Claremore, Oklahoma, to be closer to family. Upon joining First Baptist Claremore she found many new friends and enjoyed her new church community. Then in 2009 she moved into Brookdale Assisted Living.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Riffe, in 2010. She is survived by her son,Judge Gerald Henry Riffe and his wife, Laura, and their children, Joseph (wife Sydney), Anna, Stephen, and Elizabeth Hawbaker (husband Owen); daughter, Regina and her husband, Dr. John Battle, and their children, Dr. Justin Battle (wife Stephanie) and daughter, Mindy (husband Jimmy Jones); and 8 great-grandchildren.

Matthew 11:5. "The blind receive sight, the lame walk, the deaf hear, the dead are raised from the dead, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor". Helen was very hard of hearing now she can hear a pin drop. She had glaucoma, now she sees clearly. She was confined to a wheelchair, now she can walk, run, and fall on her knees before God. Helen is now living in her eternal home that Jesus prepared for her.

The family thanks the Brookdale staff and associates for the loving care over the years. Donations may be made to Tyrone Baptist Church, 401 North Florence, Tyrone, Oklahoma 73951, or First Baptist Church Claremore, 107 East Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore, Oklahoma 74017.

mmsfuneralhomes.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
MMS - Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service
102 W, Claremore, OK
Dec
19
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
MMS - Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service
102 W, Claremore, OK
Dec
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tyrone Cemetery
Jan
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Claremore
107 E, Claremore, OK
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your mother was a wonderful lady when I was in High School in Tyrone she was my FHA grandmother one of the requirements for being a member of the Tyrone chapter was to go visit with her once a month she shared stories of her children and her family. She was a very kind lady. I´m sorry for your loss she will be missed
Debbie (Dixon) Burns
Other
December 19, 2021
Has been an honor to enrich her life these last years at Brookdale Claremore! One of my most favorites ever, she will missed dearly and loved always!
Brandy Cook
December 17, 2021
I remember Gerald and Helen with much respect. They were examples of love of God and family. Helen was my daughters first Sunday school nursery teacher. I rejoice for you and your family knowing Helen is healed and happy.
Barbara Wariner
December 17, 2021
I have many wonderful memories of my youth spending days and evenings with Aunt Helen and Uncle Gerald in Baker. A wonderful family. My thoughts of love to Cousins Gerald and Regina.
Stephen J Bonner III
Family
December 17, 2021
