Mowery Funeral Service
So sorry to hear of cousin Bud's death. My father J.T. Hendrix loved and respected Bud. My love and prayers to Bud and his family. God bless you all. Carolyn
Carolyn A Hendrix
December 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of Bud's death. I had the privilege of working with Bud at the IRS and always respected and admired his work ethic. He was always upbeat and enthusiastic regardless of the situation. Bud's life truly reflected his Christian faith.
Paul Black
December 16, 2020
Bud and I started together at the IRS in October, 1973 and were good friends over the years, many a lunch together at the Atlas coffee shop. Bud was always upbeat, he was a good & decent man
Larry Cotton
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bud.
Bud was well respected at the IRS. I had the privilege of working with Bud during his time at IRS. He was always helpful to both new and old employees and had a smile on his face.
Thanks for all of the help you gave me as a new CAS.
Jim Goodwin
IRS, Computer Audit Specialist
Jim Goodwin
December 15, 2020
Jeff Robinson
December 14, 2020
Richard D Robinson
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Uncle Bud. So sorry to hear about your loss. You, all of you are very much in our prayers. The world is a poorer place for the loss, but Bud is home with his brothers in heaven.