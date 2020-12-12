Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry R. "Bud" Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
Mowery Funeral Service
9110 N Garnett Rd
Owasso, OK
Robinson, Henry R. ""Bud,"" 86, Internal Revenue Service computer specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Mowery
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mowery Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mowery Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So sorry to hear of cousin Bud's death. My father J.T. Hendrix loved and respected Bud. My love and prayers to Bud and his family. God bless you all. Carolyn
Carolyn A Hendrix
December 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of Bud's death. I had the privilege of working with Bud at the IRS and always respected and admired his work ethic. He was always upbeat and enthusiastic regardless of the situation. Bud's life truly reflected his Christian faith.
Paul Black
December 16, 2020
Bud and I started together at the IRS in October, 1973 and were good friends over the years, many a lunch together at the Atlas coffee shop. Bud was always upbeat, he was a good & decent man
Larry Cotton
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bud. Bud was well respected at the IRS. I had the privilege of working with Bud during his time at IRS. He was always helpful to both new and old employees and had a smile on his face. Thanks for all of the help you gave me as a new CAS. Jim Goodwin IRS, Computer Audit Specialist
Jim Goodwin
December 15, 2020
Jeff Robinson
December 14, 2020
Richard D Robinson
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Uncle Bud. So sorry to hear about your loss. You, all of you are very much in our prayers. The world is a poorer place for the loss, but Bud is home with his brothers in heaven.
Richard Robinson
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results