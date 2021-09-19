Herbert Beattie
Herbert Samuel Beattie of Tulsa, OK, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in St. John's Hospital in Broken Arrow at the age of 86. His last 47 years, and he would say his best years, were spent in Tulsa.
Herb was active in All Souls Unitarian Church from his arrival in Tulsa until his death. This included many volunteer roles in the church and its outreach programs.
As an ardent conservationist Herb was the first Director of the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy and helped acquire the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, Black Mesa, Cucumber Creek, and several caves in northeast Oklahoma.
An active athlete for almost his entire life, he took up long distance running in Tulsa, which led to the founding of the Tulsa Run in 1978 and creation of multiple trails in, around and outside of Tulsa.
His advocacy for smart development helped shape the walkable, rideable, and livable Tulsa we know today. His accomplishments in these areas are too numerous to list.
Herb would undoubtedly say that the Joe Station Dog Park was his most impactful project, because of his unwaveringly love of all canines, especially his own.
Herb is survived by his beloved companion of 35 years, Mary Ellen Sommer; children, Ned Beattie (wife, Anita Zarn), Ellen Beattie and David Beattie; his grandchildren, Laura Beattie, Cara Aristu Beattie (husband, Xabier Aristu), Carla La Rotta, Alex La Rotta, Ursula Beattie, Althea Beattie, Miles Beattie and Remy Beattie; his great-granddaughter, Julianna Aristu; his sister-in-law, Susan Beattie; stepchildren, Mike Sommer, Paula DeSelms Todd and Lee Pennington; and a many nieces and nephews.
Herb was pre-deceased by his parents, Walter and Ellen; his brother, David and his sister, Jane.
A service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at All Souls Unitarian Church, 2952 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa. Due to Covid seating is limited to 75 in the church and 75 in the tent on the lawn. There is no limit for the outdoor reception at noon, nor is registration required. Register to attend: https://all souls.me/herbbeattie.
Everyone can watch the service on Zoom https//all souls.me/beattie or by going to all souls church.org/live
Memorial donations can be made to Joe Station Dog Park via the Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, 74136, or to Partners in Education/Unity School, c/o All Souls Unitarian Church Tulsa.https://tulsaworld.com/obituaries/localobituaries/tulsans-remember-the-long-colorful-and-long
-life https://www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com/m/obituaries/
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.