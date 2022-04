Le, Hoang Viet, 87, retired Catholic priest, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Vigil 6-8 p.m. Thursday, rosary 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, all at St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.